Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $212.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,220,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

