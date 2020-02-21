Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

TOCA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tocagen stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.78. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Analyst Recommendations for Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

