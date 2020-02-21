Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HFBL stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

