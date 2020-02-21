LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

LMAT stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,112 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

