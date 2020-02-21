Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

MAR stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 116,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

