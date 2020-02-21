First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

