Head to Head Analysis: Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.07 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Petroquest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Risk and Volatility

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Petroquest Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Petroquest Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

