Head to Head Analysis: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) versus Fibrocell Science (NYSE:FCSC)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Fibrocell Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -19.61% 23.17% 3.94% Fibrocell Science N/A 23.10% 10.56%

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Fibrocell Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.86 billion 0.74 -$169.73 million $0.95 4.86 Fibrocell Science $350,000.00 83.66 -$10.28 million ($1.45) -2.07

Fibrocell Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Fibrocell Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fibrocell Science has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Fibrocell Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 2 6 4 0 2.17 Fibrocell Science 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Fibrocell Science has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fibrocell Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Fibrocell Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Fibrocell Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Fibrocell Science on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. It also offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinsons Disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has operations in the United States, Switzerland, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom and internationally. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

