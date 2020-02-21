NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) & AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NASDAQ:AWF) Financial Comparison

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get NeXt Innovation alerts:

NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeXt Innovation and AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 79.28 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -17.57 AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeXt Innovation and AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXt Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeXt Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of NeXt Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeXt Innovation and AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94% AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, and the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was previously known as Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II, Inc. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund was formed on May 20, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.