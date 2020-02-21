Analyzing Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 20.77% 17.50% 4.95% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amerisafe and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $377.75 million 3.90 $71.63 million $3.86 19.76 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amerisafe has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Amerisafe pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amerisafe and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 1 2 0 2.67 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerisafe currently has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Amerisafe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

