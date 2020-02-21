Reviewing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 20.58% 27.12% 4.26% AvalonBay Communities 35.42% 7.26% 4.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 9 6 0 2.40 AvalonBay Communities 0 6 11 0 2.65

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $226.46, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $227.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than American Tower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.44 billion 14.74 $1.24 billion $7.99 30.98 AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 13.65 $785.97 million $9.34 24.32

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than AvalonBay Communities. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Tower pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

