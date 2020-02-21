$139.89 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $139.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the lowest is $139.01 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $134.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $544.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.76 million, with estimates ranging from $560.78 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

