$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to report $12.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.57 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.