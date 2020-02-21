Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

