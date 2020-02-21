ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARC Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARX. Stifel Firstegy raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.69. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

