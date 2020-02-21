ValuEngine Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE AAN opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

