American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

AEL stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,621,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

