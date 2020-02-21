China International Capital Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Sell

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by research analysts at China International Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATHM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ATHM opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. Autohome has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. Autohome’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 115,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

