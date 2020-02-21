Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

CRK stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

