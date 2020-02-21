ValuEngine Upgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to “Sell”

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

NYSE DHX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.