Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:HHS opened at $3.23 on Friday. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

