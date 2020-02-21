Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.59. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

