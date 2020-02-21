North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.