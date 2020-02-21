North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
NOA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.57.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
