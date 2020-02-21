ValuEngine Upgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to “Buy”

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
LEJU stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.43%.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
