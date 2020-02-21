ValuEngine Upgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to “Buy”

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LEJU stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.