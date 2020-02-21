Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PMHG opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.
About Prime Meridian
