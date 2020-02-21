Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PMHG opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

