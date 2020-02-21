ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

