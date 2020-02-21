Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

