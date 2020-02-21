Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:KDP opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
