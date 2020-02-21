FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FHLB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

