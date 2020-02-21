FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FHLB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research
ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
ValuEngine Upgrades Aaron’s to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Aaron’s to “Hold”
American Equity Investment Life Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
American Equity Investment Life Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
China International Capital Downgrades Autohome to Sell
China International Capital Downgrades Autohome to Sell
Comstock Resources Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Comstock Resources Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report