Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $142.53 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.