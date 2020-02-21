Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Akbank T.A.S.
