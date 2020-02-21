Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.