SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,277,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $19,906,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.