A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. DNB Markets lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.64.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

