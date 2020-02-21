Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

RIO opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

