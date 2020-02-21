Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

NYSE CXO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

