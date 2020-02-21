Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

