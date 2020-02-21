DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

