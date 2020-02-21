FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACST)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

