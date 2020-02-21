BHP Group PLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,077 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 633,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Rio Tinto plc ADR Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share
Rio Tinto plc ADR Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share
Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co.
DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co.
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc Issued By B. Riley
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc Issued By B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report