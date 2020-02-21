BHP Group PLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,077 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 633,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

