FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Raised by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.