Ultra Clean Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,608.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

