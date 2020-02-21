Oppenheimer Comments on Beyond Meat’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

Shares of BYND opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,640,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,046 shares of company stock worth $6,290,230.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.