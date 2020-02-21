Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. CIBC began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

