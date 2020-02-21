Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $34,780.00. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

