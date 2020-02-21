SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.