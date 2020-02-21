FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PACW stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

