Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Investments increased its position in Medtronic by 17,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 8,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

