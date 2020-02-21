KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Timkensteel in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TMST stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2,717.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

