FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ACASTI PHARM-TS Issued By B. Riley (CVE:APO)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

