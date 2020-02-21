Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,105.00

Relx PLC (LON:REL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,105 ($27.69) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($27.69), with a volume of 233356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,073 ($27.27).

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target (up from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,043 ($26.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,911.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

