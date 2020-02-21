Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.20

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122.30 ($1.61), with a volume of 14676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

ELM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Elementis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.57 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $734.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.04.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

